Physical season 3 renewal hopes: EP on season 2 cliffhanger

At the time of this writing, there is still no official Physical season 3 renewal over at Apple TV+. That’s a little frustrating, mostly because the Rose Byrne series did end on a pretty significant cliffhanger. Sheila has competition that she has to deal with, and that’s not even mentioning what’s been going on with Danny.

Ultimately, cliffhangers can be tough gambits since the last thing you want to do is have your story feel incomplete; however, you also want to make sure people have an incentive to keep watching and discussing the show on some level. We said earlier this week that we were optimistic about another season happening, and that still hasn’t changed. While this show may not be the top comedy at Apple in terms of attention, it has a loyal audience and a positive reception from critics. There is no reason to think that it’s going to get canceled.

So why the cliffhanger? Speaking to TVLine, creator / showrunner Annie Weisman had the following to say on that particular subject:

In an act of great optimism, we ended the season with a lot more story to tell … We have another big chapter at least in her story. I don’t have anything confirmed to share [about Season 3] yet, but I’m feeling good about it.

Weisman also had a few interesting things to say about Sheila and Danny — it’s been a long time coming to see them get to this place, and it could lead to more shocking developments moving forward:

I did envision breaking them apart this season. From the beginning of the season I had this line in my head of him saying, “I don’t like who you’ve become,” and that’s what we were [building] to in the finale. I always like to give myself a goal that seems out of reach. Sheila starts the season saying, “I hate you” to Danny. And he’s trying to earn back her love. And at the end of the season I wanted him to say, “I don’t like who you’ve become.” And that ended their marriage.

If we do get a season 3, we envision it coming on the streaming service at some point in 2023, but we recognize fully that this is up to Apple more so than any of our personal desires.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Physical season 3 renewal at Apple TV+?

Are you optimistic? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







