Becoming Elizabeth season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following tonight’s big season 1 finale on Starz, can you expect a Becoming Elizabeth season 2 renewal? Or, do we have to prepare here for the end of the road? Just like you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through in this piece.

First and foremost, we should note that this historical drama is not necessarily a limited series. In press releases, the finale was not referred to as the end of the series; with that in mind, we do still presume that the door will be left open for more. Of course, there are no guarantees, and Starz as a network does have a pretty healthy roster of shows right now. They’ve got of course three different Power universe shows, BMF, Outlander, Hightown, Heels, the upcoming The Serpent Queen, and more. There is also P-Valley, which is also on the air right now and faces an uncertain future.

If Becoming Elizabeth is renewed, we do tend to think we’ll hear something over the next couple of months. One of the things that this show has going for it right now is simply that the network has a long history (natch) with historical dramas. They also have a great ability to present shows like this to a global audience. The story of Queen Elizabeth I is always going to be intriguing, especially in a format that serves as an origin story.

Provided that a Becoming Elizabeth season 2 ends up happening at Starz, our prediction right now is that we will see it either in fall 2023 or winter 2024; a lot of that could depend solely on what other programming the network has. The best thing that we can do, at least for the time being, is be patient and hope for some news on the future soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Becoming Elizabeth right now

Do you want to see a Becoming Elizabeth season 2 renewal at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







