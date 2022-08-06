Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12: Bob Odenkirk on Walt, Jesse

In just a couple of days Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 is going to be here, and we are still trying to calibrate our excitement.

Why is this a fairly difficult thing to do? Well, for starters, we don’t love the fact that there are only two episodes remaining! That doesn’t give a lot of time to cultivate a proper endgame for Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Gene Takovic, especially when you consider the spot that he’s in. Based on how this past episode ended, it’s pretty darn clear that he could get arrested at just about any given moment.

Of course, you are not going to get Bob Odenkirk to drop any major spoiler about what happens next to his character; yet, he was a little bit happier to share some news about Walt and Jesse. If you liked having Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul back in this past episode, rest assured there is more to come.

Speaking in a new discussion on The View this week, here is just some of what Odenkirk had to say on the subject:

“The truth is, it was just the start. There’s more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful … I love that everybody thinks they’re gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, ‘Great. We did it — we saw them again!’ I’m like, ‘You never know what’s gonna come next on our show.’ So don’t be sure you’ve seen the last — I’m telling you, you haven’t.”

The big question we still have regarding all of this is quite simple: Will we learn something new about Walt, Jesse, or Saul that changes the future? Can something else make a big impact on us? As much as we loved seeing them again last week, it did feel mostly like fan service.

How do you think Walt and Jesse could appear on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12?

