The Boys season 4 premiere date: The most likely months

With production set to get underway and with us learning more casting news, what better time to discuss The Boys season 4 premiere date? It is obviously something that so many of us want, even if we’re all going to be waiting a long time to get it.

Let’s be realistic for a moment: We’ll be lucky if we have a premiere date for the new season at this time next year. It takes a long time to film and/or edit this show, even if the end result always tends to be worthwhile. In the midst of the wait, though, why not have a discussion about the most likely months — i.e., the time that makes the most sense for this show?

Be sure to watch our The Boys season 3 finale review right now! Take a look below if you’re interested in a lot of insight about what happened, plus what could be coming next. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other news.

The most optimistic date we have at the moment for season 4 is December, since that would give the show a good 16 months to film and put everything together in post-production. The problem with this, however, is that you’d probably have to take some time off for Christmas … unless you do a proper holiday special. Who wants to spend December 25 with Homelander? (Well, probably no one if you phrase it that way.)

The two months that make the most sense, meanwhile, are January and February of 2024. There’s no major holiday that would get in the way, and there is an opportunity in here to give the show a huge platform at a time when viewers are indoors in the winter. We know that Amazon will do everything it can to make season 4 huge, even if it doesn’t have the star power of Jensen Ackles. (Of course, we do still think he will turn up eventually.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys now, including other insight on what the future could hold

What do you think we’re going to get in terms of The Boys season 4 premiere date at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we do not want you to miss those. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







