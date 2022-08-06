The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: Flexibility is key

The Mandalorian season 3 is currently set to premiere on Disney+ this February — and we sure hope it stays that way.

One of the things that we’ve certainly seen over the past few months from this streaming service is rather simple: They have no problem changing things up, sometimes even at the last minute. We have already seen Andor have its release pushed back a few weeks, and Marvel’s upcoming She-Hulk was delayed slightly so that it wouldn’t clash with anything in the Star Wars world.

Be sure to watch our finale review for Obi-Wan Kenobi! Below, we get into so much about how the story concluded (for now) and what worked. After you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more, including The Mandalorian once it is back.

So what we are trying to get at right now is fairly clear: Flexibility is going to be important when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3. Also, there’s a chance that Disney could wait a long time in order to announce a premiere date. They have that luxury since at least now, everyone has at least a month to look forward to. They probably know that they don’t have to reveal too much else for a good while.

We do think that even if a premiere date shifts around somewhat for the Pedro Pascal series, Disney will make their best efforts to keep it in February. They’ve promoted it that way for so long that delaying it and confusing audiences would be a pain. Also, they’ve got a TON staked in this show right now, especially since it’s been so long since season 2. (We know that The Book of Boba Fett was close to a season of The Mandalorian at times, but we still don’t count it.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Mandalorian right now, including more news on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 and a potential premiere date?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, come back to make 100% certain that you don’t want to miss other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







