The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Logan’s confession

We don’t think this will surprise a ton of people out there, but moving into The Bachelorette episode 5 on ABC this Monday, you will still see a great deal of chaos. Consider it the end result of the theme for this season continuing to put a lot of people in tough spots. For Gabby and Rachel, they each have a smaller pool of men that leads have had in the past at this point. Meanwhile, you’ve got some men who just can’t decide where their heart truly lies.

Front and center for all of this is Logan, who is going to do his best to get back on Team Gabby after being in contention for Rachel’s heart the past two episodes. As you imagine, this is the sort of thing that could have a pretty dramatic ripple effect, especially when you remember that Rachel has struggled with rejection so far this season.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Luckily, we at least know that she has a good date on the way that could lift her spirits! (For more on that, visit the link here.) Go ahead and check out the full The Bachelorette episode 5 synopsis below with some additional insight all about the future:

“1905” – Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe, docking at a city known for its rich history, romantic flair and delicious chocolate and beer: Bruges! Romance is in the air as connections deepen, but not all is coming up roses when Logan decides to confess feelings that send the ship, and our leading ladies, spinning. After reckoning with the fallout of Logan’s decision, Rachel makes a shocking choice that affects all her remaining men. Meanwhile, Gabby heads to a group date exploring the city, but not all goes to plan when an uninvited guest arrives hoping to stir up feelings. Later, the women will attempt to shake off the surprises of the week with one-on-one dates to remember and a rose ceremony they won’t soon forget, on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, AUG. 8 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Logan is eliminated outright by the end of this — it does sound like we’ve got a dramatic (of course) Rose Ceremony on the way.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 5 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







