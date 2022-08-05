The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Rachel, Aven grow closer

Monday night on ABC is going to bring you The Bachelorette episode 5, and also a chance for Rachel Recchia to find more joy in this experience.

If you did not know this already, a lot of the season so far has been difficult for her for a number of reasons. She has been routinely rejected by some of the guys, and while watching Gabby’s last group date she felt as though the men weren’t paying her any attention. It really feels like she’s someone who started to struggle and once she was in that headspace, it was not easy for her to get out of it. This recovery could be something that takes her a good bit of time.

Luckily, we do at least know that there are some people out there ready to help in whatever way that they can. Take Aven. In the sneak peek below, you can see the two spend some genuine one-on-one time together as he connects with her over family and does an incredibly sweet gesture to make her feel like the two are bonding. She even tells him that he is helping to turn this difficult experience around!

Do we think Aven could end up being a serious contender for her at the end of this season? Definitely, but he’s got his work cut out for him. After what we saw on this past episode, we definitely do feel like this is Tino versus just about everyone else; he is so far and away the primary contender here and probably has been for her since the start of the season. We do think Rachel will remain open-minded, but some of the guys will have to step up their game.

Okay, that was one of the sweetest gestures I have ever seen. 🤧❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/u1Mm3wJQTg — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 5, 2022

