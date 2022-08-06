Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: An August reveal?

Are we going to learn the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date at some point during the month of August? Absolutely we hope for it. How could we not?

There is some evidence that we are very-much approaching an announcement here from Starz. There is, after all, the premiere of another franchise show this month in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and of course it makes sense to use that show in order to announce something about another. It could come after the premiere, or some point in the near future after the fact.

Yet, we also recognize that we’re probably still two and a half or three months, at least, away from the Ghost premiere. It most likely will not start until Raising Kanan ends, and that show runs for a good ten episodes.

For now, we cautious that a season 3 premiere date for the Michael Rainey Jr. series will be out this month; the more realistic expectation is that we’re going to get it at some point in September, right around the middle of Raising Kanan season 2. This is of course assuming that Ghost will return later this year, which just makes more sense than any other possible option. There are so many other shows Starz has within the Power universe, so it makes sense to keep season 3 in a similar timeframe to season 2; that will also enable the latest season of Power Book IV: Force, which is currently in production, to come back at some point in the winter.

Even if we don’t get a premiere date in the near future, let’s just hope for a few more details!

What do you think the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date is going to be at Starz?

