Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 10 photo: Can Pope survive?

This weekend is set to bring Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 10 to TNT and with that, it’s also going to put the Cody Boys in another near-impossible situation.

So what is going to be happening when it comes to Pope in particular? Let’s just hope that the guy finds a way in order to survive…

If you look above, you can see a new image of Shawn Hatosy’s character from the upcoming episode “Clink,” which is a pretty clear reminder of the situation that he’s in. Following his confession Pope is behind bars, where we honestly think on some level he wants to be. This is a guy who wants to atone for some of the things in the past when he was under Smurf’s control.

Unfortunately for him, we don’t think his time in prison is going to be an altogether peaceful existence for a number of different reasons. For starters, he’s going to be a marked man; there are a ton of people in and around Oceanside with a serious grudge against the Cody family and because of that, someone could want him dead. Also, who knows what his brothers and J are going to do to try to set things up for him behind bars? They could try to bust him out; or, try to get him some friends behind bars that could lead to a really dramatic turn.

Given that there are only four episodes left this season, we feel like it’s fair to go ahead and assume that this are going to move quickly. Be prepare to see the story escalate through the remaining episodes, and who knows how things will unfold or who will get caught in the crosshairs?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 10 when it arrives on TNT?

