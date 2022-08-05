Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Could it beat expectations?

As of right now, we think a lot of people expect the Squid Game season 2 premiere date to be in 2024 and understandably so. There is no direct evidence out there to suggest that the hit Korean drama will be coming back significantly sooner than that, and this is one of the timeframes that has been floated in the past.

Yet, is it starting to become more likely that we re-enter the world of Gi-hun and the Front Man in 2023? There is at least hope for it, and that’s more than we could say previously.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Squid Game video coverage? Then SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We will have more the moment that it premieres.

If you missed it, earlier this week we noted through a story that the story for the new season is already being written out. We can’t say that anything is at the script level yet, but there is a conceptual process as to what the season will look like and all of the key players. If filming can get started early next year, it could open the door for a November / December 2023 release.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We do want to caution that this still feels like a super-optimistic estimate, given that a show like Squid Game takes a good bit of time to shoot, compose, and edit together after the fact. While we’re sure that Netflix would like it as soon as popular to capitalize on the success of season 1, they don’t want to rush it. After all, if season 2 turns out to miss the mark, it lowers the odds of a season 3. It’s always 100% better to make sure the quality is there first!

Related – Get some other updates when it comes to Squid Game right now

When do you think we’re going to see Squid Game season 2 premiere?

In your mind, is there any chance that we’ll be seeing it around in 2023? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







