Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Where things stand right now

How far along is Squid Game season 2 at the moment? We’ve known for a while that it would take some time for more of this show to come out.

Yet, what we do have today is news that is a bit more positive than anything that we previously anticipated: There is actually some work being done on the series already! This at least gives us more hope that an early 2024 or late 2023 launch could be possible, but it is still far too early to say anything in definite terms.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared that he was actually on an island with the show’s producers writing season 2 (how wild is this story?) when the news first came out about all of the Emmy nominations. The fact that the show is already being pieced together creatively is a sign of optimism, and it shows that filming should be able to kick off next year. Would we love for it to happen before that? Absolutely, but we recognize that much of the story will need to be cast since the majority of the key players from season 1 are now dead.

Remember that one thing that will certainly a delay a season 2 is the simple fact that Netflix tends to premiere all of their episodes at once. Unless they change their model for Squid Game or split the season into halves, the whole thing needs to be done before it can launch. That could be a reason why we do not see it until 2024.

When do you think we are actually going to see Squid Game season 2 premiere over on Netflix?

