Only Murders in the Building season 2: Steve Martin on longevity

There’s no denying that we are having a great time watching Steve Martin on Only Murders in the Building season 2, and that’s in addition to Selena Gomez and Martin Short. The ensemble here is one of the things that makes this show, and we’re equally thrilled that we’re going to be getting a season 3! We know that in advance so now, we just have to wonder what we’re going to be seeing in terms of a mystery there.

Now, for the sake of this article, let’s look beyond this as we wonder the following: Could we get a season 4? How much more of this universe could we see?

Speaking in a new interview with KCRW, Martin makes it clear that despite his being his first major TV role, he doesn’t want to depart it anytime soon:

“I have no desire to quit … I love working with friends that way. I love that it’s being well-received. It’s intriguing. It’s like Steven Spielberg says, ‘I just make movies I want to see,’ and you’re not second guessing yourself because I feel this is a show I’d like to watch.”

We do think it helps Martin tremendously that this is a story he can work on with a good friend in Martin Short, and also one that allows him to collaborate with other great people every single year. While we of course wonder how many people can realistically die in the Arconia, we wondered the same thing about the setting of Murder, She Wrote — just look at how long that show lasted!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Steve Martin on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

