Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto players! (day 32)

The Power of Veto Competition is coming later today in the Big Brother 24 house — why not go ahead and preview it now?

The first order of business here is, of course, sharing who is going to be taking part in the competition. It’s a group lead by Head of Household Michael (and Festie Bestie Brittany), who last night chose to nominate Terrance, Monte, and Joseph for eviction. The plan from the start this week was to get Daniel out of the game, but he wanted to give himself some options. If the Veto isn’t used, Terrance likely goes unless a new alliance forms in the ruins of the Leftovers (which has been strong for a little while now).

While you’re here – Check out our Big Brother 24 story archive, where you can DAILY live feed updates

So who is joining them? Jasmine & Turner, with Taylor serving as the host. This is really her week, right? This is probably the best-case scenario for a plan to backdoor Daniel, given that Jasmine, with her ankle continuing to be in subpar condition, probably won’t be that effective in the comp. This ensures that someone else could win it and the plan will work out. (Jasmine, hilariously, seems to want her own Bestie Turner out — she may not admit it, but it’s probably because he keeps messing with her food in the house.)

The crazy thing for Michael this week is that in some ways, he probably wouldn’t mind if Daniel stays given that he’s not an immediate target of his and Daniel doesn’t really have anyone. Heck, even Taylor overnight said that Daniel would be a good juror since he’d respect the game — we’re not 100% sure we agree, but still. The problem is that Michael’s hands are most likely tied; he can win the Veto but if he doesn’t use it, he loses trust with the Leftovers. Meanwhile, the only other option is either taking out Kyle or making a move against someone like Jasmine.

What do you most want to see happen in the Big Brother 24 house today with the Veto?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







