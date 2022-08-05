Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 5 nominations

The week 5 nominations are now set within the Big Brother 24 house — curious to learn a little more about what’s to come?

Let’s start off here with what we knew coming into there ceremony: Head of Household Michael is seemingly targeting Daniel this week. We say “seemingly” because we wonder if he’d like to do something different, but his hands may be tied. He can’t go against the Leftovers in a way that exposes him as an even bigger threat — he already is one thanks to his wide array of competition wins. He just has to hope for some circumstance with the Veto where things could go differently.

With this in mind, let’s point out the nominations of Monte, Joseph, and Terrance. If noms stay the same, Terrance most likely goes — yet, these three playing for the Veto increases the odds of it being won or used. The reason why Michael didn’t nominate Turner & Jasmine is because she may not be able to compete; putting Daniel on the block is the safest move, and he wants to ensure that this option is available to him.

There was a conversation between Jasmine and Alyssa right away about them going after Monte if the nominations don’t change — and that is something to watch moving forward. We think Michael wouldn’t mind him going this week even if Daniel is the target, but he can’t make it seem like it is his move or his decision. That’s a difficult line to walk.

Ultimately, we just think that Monte, Joseph, and Terrance are frontrunners to win the Veto tomorrow; they’re going to be hard to defeat, and we don’t think that they’re sweating being on the block all that much right now.

What do you most want to see transpire within the Big Brother 24 house the rest of the night?

Do you think these are the right nominations? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

