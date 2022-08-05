Game of Thrones: How HBO may push for Jon Snow spin-off

Has the situation surrounding the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off now gotten more interesting than ever before? We are starting to think so! Not only that, but there are some specific reasons why that is.

For those of you who haven’t heard that much news on the subject as of yet, there are reports out there that HBO is developing a sequel series to their fantastic epic, based in part on an idea from Kit Harington himself. We’ve heard Emilia Clarke and George R.R. Martin each discuss the potential series in various forms, but the network has yet to even confirm its existence.

Yet, we are starting to think now that there’s going to be a more aggressive effort than ever to get this show on the air — or to be specific, to get it on the upcoming HBO Max – Discovery+ hybrid streaming service.

If you missed the news yesterday, next summer the two services are going to merge together into something new … and something currently unnamed. This could be a really ambitious effort, and one of the things that we know is that executives want big-ticket properties. What’s bigger than Game of Thrones? We know that they’ve got House of the Dragon already, but the Jon Snow spin-off would likely generate more attention than anything they were to bring to the table.

With this in mind, don’t be shocked if at some point in the near future, we end up learning that HBO is either green-lighting or fast-tracking this project. It may not be ready in time for this new streaming service’s launch, but we think that it is something Warner Bros. Discovery will want on their calendar. While we’re sure that the Jon Snow series would remain an HBO entity first and foremost, we’re kidding ourselves if we think the bulk of people don’t watch via streaming. this is going to be a bigger and bigger priority in the years ahead.

