Outlander author questions role in Blood of My Blood prequel

Today, the story of the Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood just got that much more interesting — and also bizarre.

In a new post on her Facebook page, author Diana Gabaldon reacted to the news of the new series being in development — this doesn’t mean that it will officially see the light of day, but rather than it is being planned behind the scenes. Here’s the twist: While she knew that the project was being worked on, she didn’t realize it would move to this stage so quickly. Also, she was surprised to learn that she was a consulting producer for the project, given that no one had talked to her about it just yet:

…Note that I have no idea what a “Consulting Producer” is, and no one has talked to me about being one. This doesn’t mean that I won’t be involved with the show, but I have no details at the moment.

Yes, I [am] writing [Jamie Fraser’s parents] Brian and Ellen’s story. I have no idea what the timing of the show might be, or to what extent the show-runners plan to use the book (insofar as it exists by that point). “In development” is not the same thing as being green-lit; it just means they’re starting to put together the pieces.

All of this is very much bizarre for a multitude of reasons. why would Starz green-light the prequel at this point, while also giving Diana a title she wasn’t aware of? A part of it may just come down to trying to strike while the franchise is hot.

We’ve learned with the TV business that they don’t often like waiting — hence, them putting the final seasons of Game of Thrones on the air before George R.R. Martin finished the final books. They may realize that with Outlander getting deep into its run, they want to expand their universe somehow — though we tend to believe that a lot of audiences would prefer to read Gabaldon’s source material before they see a prequel series on a similar project.

Note that Outlander season 7 is still in production, and you can see a cryptic post from showrunner Matthew B. Roberts on its future here.

