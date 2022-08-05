The Flash season 9: Grant Gustin reacts to final season news

For the first time since the news was announced that The Flash is ending with season 9, series star Grant Gustin is speaking out — and you better be prepared for things to get emotional.

If you look towards the video below, you can see the actor behind Barry Allen share all of his thoughts about the CW series coming to an end, but also the opportunity to have a proper conclusion as opposed to an abrupt one:

“It [has] been an incredible nearly 10 years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys, the fans, the people who love the show. That’s the only reason we’ve been able to go as long as we have, and I’m really excited to get to do this one more time [and] finish on our terms. I’m going to enjoy every minute of it, as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have. I couldn’t be more honored to be associated with this character, probably for the rest of my life and career. It is seriously a true honor. Thank you again for supporting us. I hope you enjoy this last season — I know I’m going to enjoy making it.”

There’s so much gratitude in here and we hope that it isn’t lost on anyone just how sensational a Flash we’ve gotten from Gustin over the years. He’s played Barry with so much heart and resolve over the years, and stayed true to the character even in some of the weaker seasons. For anyone else who plays Barry in the future, Grant is going to be the gold standard — there is no other way to think about it right now.

The Flash will likely return in 2023 — to get more news all about it, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you think about The Flash season 9 being the final one at The CW?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

