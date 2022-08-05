NCIS season 20: Wilmer Valderrama hypes premiere, crossover

Want to get a little more hype on the upcoming NCIS season 20 premiere? Even though it’s still a month and a half away, we are getting a lot of news all about it from some of the people involved.

For the sake of this article, let’s talk in particular about Wilmer Valderrama (pictured above with Katrina Law) and Vanessa Lachey. Both of these actors are already doing their best to hype up the start of the season, and the epic two-part crossover event, in whatever way they can. If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see a few different behind-the-scenes images from both of them as they worked on these episodes.

We tend to think that production on these episodes had to be weird for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that work on the Hawaii portion may have actually been done first. NCIS: Hawaii kicked off production weeks before the flagship show, and that may have allowed some NCIS cast members to travel out without missing any of their work on the season 20 premiere. It’s always going to be different working on a different set with a lot of crew members you’re not familiar with but in the end, we think we’re going to be getting a pretty incredible story here.

So what is the purpose of the premiere event? It appears to be two-fold. A big part of it will be focusing on an attempt to clear Alden Parker’s name and also make sure that he is okay after what happened at the end of last season. Another part of it could be tied to stopping the Raven, the Big Bad who was first established midway through NCIS season 19. Their story will eventually lead to Hawaii, and that team could be partially responsible for stopping them.

