NCIS season 20 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘A Family Matter’

For those who do not know, the NCIS season 20 premiere is going to air on CBS come Monday, September 19. Want to know more?

The first thing that we should know here is that the title for the premiere is “A Family Matter” — which has to be a clear reference to Alden Parker. Even though Gary Cole’s character is relatively new to the team, he has become a quick part of the NCIS family. At first, they’re going to think that Parker is safe thanks to his ex-wife Vivian. However, they gotta realize that she’s not what she seems … right? Well, we imagine they’ll figure that out before long.

We’ve learned already that this premiere will be a crossover-of-sorts with NCIS: Hawaii, and the synopsis below indicates how they will be looped in to the case:

“A Family Matter” – Following the cliffhanger season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Sept. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

So who is the Raven? We certainly hope that we learn more about that during this episode! If they’re going to be the Big Bad, it would be nice to understand them better…

