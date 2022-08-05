The Outlaws season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Amazon?

Following the show’s big premiere today, will you see The Outlaws season 3 over at Amazon Prime? Or, is this the end of the road for the British series led by Stephen Merchant?

Based on the way that the second season concludes, we don’t think we are going out on some massive limb when we say that people are going to want more of the end product here. This has such a fascinating and eclectic group of characters; it’d honestly feel weird if the show didn’t find a way to continue.

Yet, there are still a lot of considerations here, and we cannot say that anything is 100% official. First and foremost, remember the fact that The Outlaws is a BBC One series in the UK, and the British broadcaster will probably be the one that has final say when it comes to a lot of these sort of matters. We know that there is interest, but Merchant has said in the past that it could be a costly endeavor getting everyone back for another batch of episodes. This isn’t a show anchored by one or two people; it is really about the entire ensemble and getting a chance to see everyone play things out over time.

Now when it comes to when another season could premiere if the show gets renewed, we think a late 2023 start could be feasible … but a lot of it would depend of course on when the renewal was announced and when production could get underway. There are a lot of metaphorical boxes that do need to be checked off here!

Just remember in the end that there is no real timetable as to when the show has to be renewed; depending on availability, these people could come back at any time.

