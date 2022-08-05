Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 spoilers: A discovery ahead?

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 is only a matter of days away, and it goes without saying that this one is going to be enormous. This is the penultimate installment of the series, and it is one where a lot of major stuff could be transpired.

Is this when Kim returns? Or, when Gene Takovic a.k.a. Jimmy McGill gets arrested? We know the character is flirting with disaster based on what we saw on this past episode.

While AMC is being understandably cryptic about what lies ahead right now, we do at least have a short season 6 episode 11 synopsis: “The stakes are raised when a discovery is made.”

So what is this discovery? It could be Gene getting himself arrested, or at the very least putting himself in a position where he needs legal representation. If there is one thing that the TV world loves, it presenting you with full-circle moments. We know that the show would give us a great one if Jimmy needs a lawyer … but who would really be the right person for that? We know that it is tempting to just say it should be Kim, but that’s a little too convenient for this world. Also, it is currently unclear if she is even still an attorney. We do tend to think that there are some other twists coming, and we’ll just have to wait and see what those are. The writers have said that the series moves in some fairly unexpected directions.

