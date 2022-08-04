Magnum PI season 5: Why NBC will keep promotion going

We recognize that when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 over at NBC, we are still very much in the early stages. There is no avoiding that! Production is not even underway as of yet, and the biggest thing we’ve heard insofar as work is concerned is that the writers’ room is already putting together some scripts.

So even though we’re several months away from a premiere date, we 100% don’t think that promotion is going to stop, especially when it comes to the series’ new network home. What are the reasons for this?

First and foremost, consider the skin in the game at this point! NBC and its parent company spent a good bit of money and time securing the show after its CBS cancellation, and it does not appear as though anyone wants to abandon Magnum PI anytime soon as a result. The network is counting on this to significantly buoy their midseason lineup, and also potentially their streaming output if they can get the show on Peacock. They need this audience, and they could also see the Jay Hernandez series as a way to boost some other shows, as well.

Also, we think NBC could see Magnum PI as an entry point to a genre that they’ll want to push further: The lighthearted procedural. The Dick Wolf shows are too dark and serious to qualify for that and while The Blacklist has its comedic moments, we wouldn’t put it in this group either. NBC hasn’t had a lot of these shows for a good while, and they’ll want to promote this in the hopes of getting this audience on board … and possibly onto other shows as well.

Also, we want to remind you that NBC does still have the banner below on Twitter — they haven’t changed it in the weeks since Magnum PI was saved.

What this shows us is that throughout the fall, they’ll continue to do little things to keep you psyched for Magnum PI, even if there is an awareness that new episodes won’t be premiering for some time. Think in terms of filming updates or casting news!

While we have to wait to see what happens around premiere time to get a better assessment, for now there’s a lot to be excited about if you’re hoping that NBC will be a great partner in promoting season 5. Right now, it’s fair to say they are doing a lot with a little.

