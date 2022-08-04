Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12: Is Rhea Seehorn appearing?

Are we going to be seeing Rhea Seehorn appear moving into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12? This is obviously a fun thing to hope for! However, that does not guarantee that it will actually happen.

Yet, we do suddenly have a little more hope for a Kim Wexler return than we did before, and it is tied very much to Talking Saul. The AMC aftershow is returning on Monday and the week after, and we know already that Seehorn is putting in an appearance this coming week alongside Bob Odenkirk and executive producers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan.

Be sure to watch our latest Better Call Saul review now! If you look below, you can see everything we had to say about episode 11. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more coverage.

Now, we understand that Seehorn turning up here does not 100% mean that Kim Wexler is in the next new episode. However, we are cautiously optimistic for a few different reasons. For starters, we’ve already heard from EP Thomas Schnauz (who wrote this past episode) that we will eventually learn more about what was said in that phone call from Gene to Kim’s place of employment. Also, why book Seehorn to discuss an episode she’s not in? You can argue that this is a celebration of her entire work on the show, but we tend to think that where there’s smoke, there often is fire and this could 100% be the case here.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

It is impossible to guarantee that Jimmy and Kim get a happy ending after all that they’ve done and gone through; you can even justifiably say they don’t deserve it after Howard’s death. Yet, we do think Gilligan and Gould understand how much viewers love these characters. It makes sense that they speak again, and maybe Monday’s episode gets the ball rolling.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

Do you think we are going to see Rhea Seehorn moving into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates we do not want you to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







