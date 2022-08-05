The Chi season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Valentine’s Day

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Chi season 5 episode 8 on Showtime next week, we should note that love is in the air. After all, we’re gearing up for a story set all around Valentine’s Day!

There are a handful of things we really love about this season, and one of the biggest ones is giving us so many specific points of reference to understand the passage of time. Also, we really enjoy seeing these characters celebrate holidays! It absolutely gives you a great sense of how they really live, and it’s a reminder that milestones mean different things to different people. February 14 is not a particularly happy time for everyone, and we’ve seen that play out in a number of different shows over the years.

To get some more information on what the future could hold here with these specific characters, we suggest that you check out the full The Chi season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Valentine’s Day brings unexpected developments. Trig and Shaad hit the town, while Jada and Darnell’s plans are ruined. Emmett makes a mature decision. Jake and Jemma’s day together ends in a confession. Kiesha and Tiff meet up.

Beyond just the scope of the holiday and the developments that come throughout, we know that things are going to escalate quickly. There are only three more episodes this season, and we say that fully aware of the uncertainty that exists after the fact. We’re obviously hoping that we do get a season 6 down the road, but the ball is in Showtime’s court on that and we are going to need to be patient.

In getting back to the story, we really hope that Kiesha, Emmett, and Tiff can all get on the same page to some extent soon. They really all need it.

