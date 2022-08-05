Big Brother 24: Where is Nicole Layog, Julie Chen interview?

Following tonight’s big eviction on Big Brother 24, we get being curious in seeing the Nicole Layog – Julie Chen Moonves extended interview. There could be entertainment here! Of course, some of it may be unintentional in nature.

Nicole started off this season as someone who could have been a major threat to go far, at least in that she was competitive and had a lot of potential allies. Yet, she got way too focused on Taylor, extremely reckless, and also overly confident about her abilities. This past week with her and Daniel was laughably bad, especially him using the Power of Veto which led to her going on the block. It is one of the most reckless downfalls we’ve ever seen for a player in the game.

If you want to ensure that you’re constantly in-the-know with our Big Brother live feed updates, be sure to bookmark this page. We post multiple stories a day!

We’re not sure that Nicole is really going to have a grip on everything that went wrong in her interview with Julie, as that may take some time. She could even be in denial about some of her bigger mistakes, including her putting on blinders to her own behavior at times.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

For those of you wondering where the extended interview is, it should be posted on the official Big Brother Instagram in a handful of hours. This doesn’t tend to happen until after the West Coast airing, and these interviews are never live. They do contain more goodbye messages or some other insight, which we think can be helpful for people looking for an unfiltered perspective. (Of course, we don’t think Nicole ever had any issue being unfiltered all season.)

Now, we will just have to wait and see where the rest of this season takes us…

What did you think about Nicole Layog’s game on Big Brother 24 this season, plus some of her biggest mistakes?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other insight that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







