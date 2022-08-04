Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The intro to good news

The path to getting a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date is a long and difficult one; that is probably clear to everyone at this point. We’d love to get some more news sooner rather than later, but there are a number of different factors at play.

So why are we feeling more confident that news could start coming out over the next couple of months? It is tied to what is happening very soon — the start of production!

If you have been reading a lot of interviews or seen stories over the last little while, then you know that filming will be starting this month and, presumably, continue through most of the rest of this year. At some point during this, Showtime will almost certainly tease when the series is coming back alongside a number of other things — take, for example, some new additions! The most important thing is that we’re about to shift a little from the past to the present. We’ve heard a lot of season 1 reflections as of late as a number of people have spoken about their experiences working on that; this is a byproduct of awards season, and through much of that, we’ve heard a familiar refrain about the future. A lot of people just don’t know what’s going to be coming up next! It’s going to be rather nice to see that change.

The earliest we anticipate that Melanie Lynskey and the rest of the cast could be back is late 2022, though there’s a good chance we’ll be waiting until early next year. Either way, what matters the most is that the team takes the proper time to give us perfection.

