Outlander season 8: EP offers cryptic hope for eventual renewal

Is Outlander season 8 going to be the final season at Starz? There’s no denying that this possibility has been raised here and there over the past couple of months. The Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series is currently in production on a 16-episode season 7, and the rising costs associated with shows at this point in their run has led to a lot of speculation.

Well, nothing is official on a season 8, and it probably won’t be for a little while still. We just hope that something could come out before season 7 premieres!

What we can share here is a rather-cryptic tweet from showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, who posted earlier on Twitter (see below) that “a beginning doesn’t mean an ending.” This is a clear reference to people suspecting that season 7 may be the final one; however, it may be hard for Roberts or anyone else to say something more than that for the time being. It’s possible that the cast and crew take a good break before season 8, or that production moves forward not too long after the prequel does. Renewal discussions take a long time, and this is one of the reasons why it is hard to get comments from people while they are going on.

For now, we consider Roberts vaguely commenting on it a reason for hope. We’d love for the series to conclude the entire Diana Gabaldon book series, but it’s far too early to see whether or not that is going to happen. Television is of course a business, and there are a lot of variables and moving parts that go into that whether it be cost considerations or scheduling concerns. It’s absolutely a very different sort of creative endeavor than a series of novels.

Let’s just keep crossing our fingers, and hopefully the first half of season 7 premieres in the winter or spring of 2023.

Do you think there’s a chance for an Outlander season 8 at some point down the road, even with the prequel news in mind?

A beginning doesn’t mean an ending… — Matthew B Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) August 4, 2022

