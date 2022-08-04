Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood officially in development

Months after the reports first surfaced, Starz is finally confirming 100% that an Outlander prequel is on the way!

Today, the network confirmed in a press release that Blood of My Blood is currently in development, and that it “will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents.” This will be a great opportunity to see something a little bit different from the greater Diana Gabaldon world, but also continue to show an epic love story at the same time. The writers’ room for the prequel is currently open, with Matthew B. Roberts serving as writer of the pilot and showrunner. He is also the current showrunner for Outlander, which is entering season 7. (Fellow Outlander executive producers Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore are also on board here.)

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In a statement, Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ, had the following to say:

“‘Outlander’ is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world … We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Given that the future of Outlander beyond season 7 currently remains unclear, that makes a potential prequel all the more important. Even if there is a season 8, this show could help to bridge the gap between seasons and allow the main cast a chance to have a breather. We’re just happy in the end that no matter what the future holds, Starz is staying in the Outlander business — we know that this is a world full of story and we hope that there are a lot more opportunities to see major events play out.

Related – Get some more news on Outlander, including season 7 premiere date talk

Are you excited to see this Outlander prequel no matter when it ends up premiering on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that is the #1 way to make sure you do not miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







