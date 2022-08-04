NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere spoilers: More on NCIS crossover!

The NCIS: Hawaii season 2 premiere is set to air on CBS come Monday, September 19, and we’ve got a pretty good sense now of how big this episode is going to be. Not only is there a ton of action coming up from start to finish, but you are also going to be the second half of an epic crossover with the flagship NCIS.

Want a few details about it now? Then go ahead and check out the full premiere synopsis below:

“Prisoners’ Dilemma” – Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track The Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, on the exciting conclusion to the special crossover event and the season two premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Sept. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover also guest star in the episode.

Here’s where we start to get a little bit concerned about this premiere: The whole Raven storyline has been really tied to NCIS so far. What’s the value in bringing them over to the spin-off? It feels like a move to make viewers watch both this and NCIS proper, and that could short-change someone who watches one but not the other. We also hope that there are some big moments in the premiere for the Hawaii team, as well — take, for example, and update on Lucy and Whistler!

At least we’re pretty sure of this: The crossover will probably get a big promo campaign, including some trailers. Hopefully, we see those later in the month.

