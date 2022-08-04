The White Lotus season 2 premiere date: We now have a month!

While you may have to wait a little while longer to get an exact premiere date for The White Lotus season 2, know this: The Mike White series will be back sooner rather than later.

According to a new report from Variety, the plan is for the latest batch of episodes to be premiering in October on HBO. The first series garnered a great deal of critical acclaim alongside a number of Emmy nominations. One major cast member from season 1 is returning in Jennifer Coolidge. F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall are among the other cast members who will be taking part moving forward. (The site also shared the first-look image of season 2 above.)

The biggest thing that will make the second season stand out first and foremost is the location. After season 1 took place in Hawaii, the new episodes are going to take place at a different White Lotus property in Sicily. While there, we can see a brand-new crop of guests argue with hotel staff and figure out new things about themselves in the process. This is a series that can at times being 100% ridiculous, but we almost always have fun every single step of the way. So long as the trend continues, it is hard to be all that mad.

In general, it is our expectation that a more specific premiere date for season 2 will be revealed over the next few months; meanwhile, that could be accompanied by a trailer. We are beyond stoked to see what White has in store for us next, as he has such a quirky sense of humor and a willingness to tackle almost any subject.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The White Lotus season 2?

