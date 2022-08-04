Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Eviction preview! (day 30)

We have made it to day 30 in the Big Brother 24 house and tonight, we’re also going to see an eviction! Is it now obvious who that is?

In a word, yes. Nicole recognizes that there’s a good chance she is leaving and Daniel’s already apologized in part for it — she is so unbelievably bitter about the whole situation already and we’ve gotten a full speech from her about how boring the house is going to be without her around. She’s also claimed she isn’t sure she will watch again. (This is GOLD.)

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

If you didn’t know already, we post new live feed updates multiple times a day! If you don’t want to miss them, be sure to bookmark this page.

The majority of the evening was spent watching Nicole campaign to no avail, including her telling Indy she may not have the votes in hopes of really stirring something up — which didn’t happen. We’ve never seen someone think they’re manipulating when they’re really not quite like her! We don’t know if this is a gift or just a cool for our own amusement.

Speaking of amusement, most of our humor from last night came from #MuffinGate, where Jasmine was extremely upset about someone eating her muffin to the point that she went to the Diary Room about it. The culprit was Turner, by the way, who had fun with Taylor about it overnight. (Sidebar: Can these two just form a final two already? They have such a great friendship and really, neither one of them has a natural partner in the house. Turner’s with the Pound for sure, but Joseph and Monte are more of an obvious thing and Kyle has Alyssa at this point on the outside of it. Taylor wants to go to the end with Brittany & Michael, but would Brittany really take Taylor to final two over Michael, her partner from day one?)

How do you think everything will play out on Big Brother 24 tomorrow?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more information that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







