Peacemaker season 2 not canceled at HBO Max, per James Gunn

Is Peacemaker season 2 still happening over at HBO Max? Let’s put it this way: We 100% understand if anyone has concerns. Why wouldn’t you?

Remember that there are reports out there that the streaming service is about to drop the hammer on a number of HBO Max properties amidst a massive reshuffling. There are worries about multiple shows getting canceled across the board as a cost-cutting measure; for whatever reason, Warner Bros. Discovery is super-eager to move past a lot of their established properties and start fresh. It’s frustrating, and there are so many talented creators who are going to get burned by all of this.

Here’s the good news: Peacemaker is not going to be one of those shows. In a new post on Twitter, executive producer James Gunn made it abundantly clear that the series is safe and there isn’t much to worry about here. That may not be the case for other shows, but we’re at least relieved that this is the case here. We know that season 2 was ordered some time ago, and the first season performed extremely well for the streaming service. John Cena is also a big-name star all over the world, so his presence could end up being one of the things that lifts the show to more viewers who aren’t even comic-book fans.

Hopefully, if there are some shows that are canceled at HBO Max, we just find out about them sooner rather than later. After all, we don’t want to sit around wondering forever, and if a number of shows do end, we just hope that there is a chance that they can find another home somewhere else. The streaming service has such a good lineup and in the end, it would stink to lose any of the shows on there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Peacemaker right now

What do you want to see when it comes to a Peacemaker season 2 over at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for more news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Yes, guys, calm down. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







