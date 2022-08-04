The Good Doctor season 6: See Freddie Highmore in new poster!

As you prepare for The Good Doctor season 6 to arrive on ABC on Monday, October 3, why not check out the new key art?

If you look above, you can see the latest poster featuring Freddie Highmore alongside a new tagline: “Everyone operates differently.” That goes very well in hand with much of what we’ve seen on the show over the years. Dr. Shaun Murphy is not your standard doctor; however, that’s a part of what makes him so brilliant. He is able to see things that other doctors are not, and that leads to him being able to find new solutions and understand things in his own unique way.

So what do we expect from Shaun in the new season? He and Lea are married now, and that gives his personal life more stability than it has ever had before. We think that he could find a sense of comfort in that, but there are still major conflicts at work and difficult cases that need to be solved. There is also a big cliffhanger from the end of season 5 that needs to be addressed revolving around Dr. Lim and over time, some new characters will also arrive at the St. Bonaventure Hospital.

If we are to speak about the upcoming season in broad terms, we really just hope we’re getting something that is deep, emotional, and even inspiring at times. We’ve seen with this series already just how good a single patient-of-the-week story can be, and we don’t have to see things evolve that much in order for it to be great.

Now that we’ve got a poster, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we’ll see some sort of promo either near the end of this month or in early September. There’s so much we’re still looking forward to here!

