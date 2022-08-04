Only Murders in the Building season 2: All the Bunny suspects?

Who killed Bunny Folger? That is obviously the central question at the heart of Only Murders in the Building season 2, and something we all want answers to. The question here, of course, is when those answers could actually come.

We know that there are a TON of suspects out there, from long-term characters like Howard and Uma to relatively new ones like Ivan the waiter to even Amy Schumer. The show is out to surprise us in the end — that much we know for sure.

Do you want to watch our most-recent Only Murders in the Building theory video? Then all you have to do is look below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other episode discussions and more.

Thankfully, Hulu is trying to do their best to help us out within this larger mystery. If you head over to the link here, you can see a virtual guide of all of the potential Bunny suspects. There are some on here that are obvious red herrings such as Mabel. Then, you’ve got ones that are a little more intriguing like Ursula the Gut Milk Lady, Cinda Canning, Poppy, or even Oliver’s son Will. We’ve heard theories about all of these people so far this season!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So when will the killer be revealed? Probably not until the finale, mostly to keep us guessing. We do think that it’d be hilarious in the event the killer is actually not on the suspect list. It is also possible that there are multiple people involved in the crime. No matter what happens here, we do have a feeling that the series is not going to be out to replicate anything close to what we had with Tim Kono back in season 1.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now

Who do you think killed Bunny Folger on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for more news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







