Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8: The blackout…

As we prepare ourselves for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8 on Hulu next week, we already know one key story will be at the center: The blackout. This is the sort of thing that could create peril for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, especially when someone is clearly after all three of them as they search for Bunny’s killer.

To make matters worse, Charles’ former stepdaughter Lucy could get caught in the crosshairs; that photo of her with Charles that we saw at the end of episode 7 makes us very-much difference. Why would the killer potentially be after her? Do they think she knows something that could ruin their attempt at getting away with murder?

It goes without saying that the premise for this installment is exciting, and it is clearly something that showrunner John Hoffman enjoyed getting to play with. Speaking to The Wrap recently, here is what he had to say about what you can expect to see:

…The opportunity of a blackout in New York City and what that does — a revealing episode while the lights are out, was intriguing to me. And at this moment in Episode 8 we have an opportunity where everything stops in certain ways because it has to, but that provides a great opportunity of connection, which is what the show is all about.

We have an opportunity to explore characters in the building that we haven’t really been able to spend time with. Each time we craft an episode of “Only Murders,’ I always tell the writers’ room, ‘I want to feel like I’m holding this episode in my hand.’ And I can look at it and say, ‘Here, this is why we’re doing this particular episode right now.’ There was an opportunity to stop and to explore all these residents, and how they interact and what their hearts are about a little bit more. But also to drive a mystery with intensity because of what happens at the end of [Episode] 7, finding that picture of Lucy and sharing it in that moment right before the lights go out and the terror that is involved underneath about that while also how do we even navigate finding her, getting her with the lights off and putting them in the stew of that and feeling like we’re hitting a climax of the season in this certain way.

Will we learn the truth about the murderer before the finale? That remains to be seen, but we hope there are some more clues soon! It also feels like there are some stories/mysteries that we have not explored in a good while. Take, for example, what is going on when it comes to the painting. If only this show took a page from Ted Lasso and started doing longer episodes in season 2.

What do you think is going to happen on Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8?

Have any theories for where the story will go with the blackout? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other insight on the story. (Photo: Hulu.)

