Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Everything we know so far

We know that a Bridgerton season 3 is coming to Netflix eventually — so what can we say about it at present? Is there good news to report on the subject of a premiere date?

While we all deal with what is absolutely sure to be a long wait, it felt like a good idea to post a piece discussing all of the important info we know so far. While there may not be an official date out there yet, we can do our best to narrow it down a little bit.

Season 3 IS currently in production – That’s obviously the first bit of good news here, as it means that we can look ahead towards the series coming at some point over the next year, give or take. You can see some more about this over at the link here.

Netflix likely has a plan already – We know that with their bigger shows, they tend to pick out specific windows that worked out well for them in the past. This is one of the reasons why we’ve long felt they are going to look at a Memorial Day Weekend 2023 release for this show.

The basis of the new season – There’s a lot to get into here, so let’s just share the full logline below:

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger, but he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Clearly, there’s a lot to be excited about here, no?

It will be coming in 2023, pending some shocking delay – Regardless of timing, you don’t have to worry about this.

It will not be the final season – Netflix has already renewed the period drama until season 4, so that’s another worry to cross off the list!

