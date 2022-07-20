Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: Netflix shares brand-new details!

Today, Netflix lifted the veil on a number of different details pertaining to Bridgerton season 3 — and of course with that, there’s a lot to celebrate!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see a video featuring the cast announcing that they are back on set filming the new season! (That info, of course, has been online for a little while.) Meanwhile, we also have an official statement that gives away some details as to what lies ahead — including that this will be a HUGE season for Penelope.

“From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season … She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

“Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger … But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence … makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Given the timing of production, we do tend to think that Bridgerton season 3 is going to be streaming on Netflix in the new year — there’s plenty of time to get it together! This is one of the streamer’s biggest hits, so of course they are going to want it back sooner rather than later.

