Grown-ish season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Comedy & controversies

Next week on Freeform you’re going to have a chance to see Grown-ish season 5 episode 4 come on the air and with that, you’ll see producers take on another batch of current events.

So what’s at the center of this particular story? It’s all about the relationship between free speech and accountability. You can say what you want, but there are consequences that come alongside that. Finding out where to stand gets even more complicated for people like comedies, who are meant at times to be ridiculous and over-the-top. Yet, words can be controversial and jokes can be harmful, and we’ve seen that happen especially over the past couple of years in the real world.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Grown-ish season 5 episode 4 is going to take a pretty specific look at these issues during “Look What U Started” — for more on Junior’s role in all of it, check out the full synopsis below:

Eager to impress Gamma Psi Delta while pledging, Junior faces a moral dilemma when he books a controversial comedian to perform at a fundraiser. Aaron struggles to fit in with his colleagues and receives advice from Zoey about how to cope.

In general, we know that Junior does have Zoey to lean on in this show and that’s helpful — it’s also not something the something that she had in the same way in the early going. Of course, he’s also a young guy and has his own decisions to make. What he’s going to learn in this episode is that decisions do have consequences and sometimes, they could be far more severe than he expected. We’ll see what happens…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grown-ish right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grown-ish season 5 episode 4?

Is there any story in particular you are most anticipating or excited for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other insight that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







