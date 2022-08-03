The Boys season 4 premiere date: The impact of new castings

There is absolutely no denying that the past few days have been great when it comes to The Boys season 4. After all, we know of some new players coming into the mix!

If you missed the news, there are two new Supes officially coming on board the Amazon hit in Sister Sage and Firecracker — there isn’t much else known about them yet, so of course we are curious if they will be part of a revamped The Seven or something new entirely. Also, we’re going to be getting a good bit more of Homelander’s biological son Ryan, which worries us largely because of the way that season 3 wrapped up.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s get into the next big question: What a lot of this news means when it comes to the season 4 timeline or a premiere date. Is this great evidence that the show moving forward and quickly on new episodes? Absolutely it is, and we heard previously that filming will kick off this month. This is a clear reminder that Amazon wants to get new episodes out there as soon as they can.

However, here is where we have to pump the brakes a little bit and remind you that there are still some factors we cannot ignore here, including that there is a lengthy post-production window required for The Boys and even once filming is complete, it will be several months before episodes are anywhere close to being ready. The most optimistic premiere date we can offer is late 2023 — think somewhere in the November or December range. It could easily be early 2024 before the superhero series comes back, and they do have a spin-off in Gen V to tide us over along the way.

When do you want to see The Boys season 4 premiere on Amazon Prime?

