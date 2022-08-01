The Boys season 4 spoilers: Meet Firecracker, Sister Sage

As you prepare for The Boys season 4 to eventually arrive, we know already of two new Supes who are joining the fray!

According to a new report from Variety, The Following alum Valorie Curry is going to be playing a Supe by the name of Firecracker; meanwhile, Susan Hayward (Delilah) will be playing Sister Sage. Neither one of these characters seemingly has origins within the comic series, and are going to be a huge part of whatever lies ahead.

So what role could they have in the story? One thing we are curious about is whether or not they are going to be new additions to the Seven given the current state of the group. Remember that Queen Maeve felt town at the end of season 3 after losing her powers in a battle with Soldier Boy. Meanwhile, Starlight departed and is now going to be a part of The Boys. It seems like there’s already a plan in place for Vought to bring on a new Black Noir who is effectively just a different guy in the suit. They also need to replace Supersonic (RIP), so there’s a lot of work for Homelander to do even if Firecracker and Sister Sage are joining the organization.

We’re never going to be mad about more “heroes” joining the show, largely because The Boys is as insane of a series for them as possible. It would also be interesting to see more female Supes who are absolute narcissists or psychotic in different ways. We had that in Stormfront in season 2, but when you look at the season 3 iteration of the Seven, Starlight and Maeve had so much more of a moral compass than their male counterparts.

If you missed it, The Boys also made another announcement earlier, indicating that we will be seeing a lot more of Ryan moving forward.

