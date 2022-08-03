Euphoria season 3 premiere date talk + is the show in danger?

Is there suddenly a cause for concern around Euphoria season 3 on HBO? We’ve seen some messages for concern online but, at least for now, we’re here to offer up some reassurances.

Let’s start by explaining the reason for a little bit of internet panic this afternoon. There is some online scuttlebutt that tomorrow, HBO Max is going to undergo a major shuffling, one that could mean the end of a number of popular shows like Hacks, Gossip Girl, Harley Quinn, and others. Euphoria has been lumped into that group by some fans, which has led to speculation that it, too, could be canceled like the other shows mentioned.

Well, here’s the good news: Euphoria shouldn’t be in that group. The Zendaya series is not an HBO Max original; rather, it is an HBO series that just so happens to stream on HBO Max. There is a lot of brand confusion here, and that may be a part of what Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to upend with the shake-up that is potentially being planned. All current HBO series are believed to be immune to what lies ahead; if some of them end soon, it won’t be because of any planned HBO Max changes. Euphoria has already been renewed for a season 3, and it will continue to press on towards making those new episodes as strong as possible.

Meanwhile, any potential shakeup at HBO Max should have zero impact on a season 3 premiere date. We still expect the drama back in 2024, unless we hear some sort of sudden news about the cast and crew getting back on set a little bit sooner. We’re well aware that Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and other cast members have other projects, and that could be one of the big reasons why a certain degree of patience is required.

