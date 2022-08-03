MasterChef season 12 episode 11 preview: A Christine Ha task

Next week on MasterChef season 12 episode 11, prepare for a blast from the past courtesy of Christine Ha.

Is Christine the most famous winner in the history of the franchise? We’d argue so, as she cooked some absolutely incredible food while also being an inspiration to many due to her visual impairment. She’s also gone on to open multiple restaurants since the show — in other words, she is precisely who a lot of the current contestants should aspire to be once they get done with this season.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So how is she going to be involved in this upcoming episode? Let’s just say that it is tied to the next Mystery Box Challenge. For more on that, be sure to check out the full MasterChef season 12 episode 11 synopsis:

The remaining chefs are challenged with a “Winner’s Mystery Box,” curated by the Season 3 champion, Christine Ha. The contestants are tasked with creating a Michelin-starred Vietnamese dish, but there’s a catch—they must use every ingredient given to them.

To put it mildly, this is not going to be an easy challenge for all of the remaining contestants. It’s one thing to be required to use a few ingredients … but all of them? This could be especially hard for the remaining chefs who don’t have any experience cooking with some of these ingredients. That’s where a basic understanding of food comes into play, plus also the ability to be creative and think outside of the box. If your specialty is outside of Vietnamese cooking, why not find a way to combine some of these ingredients into something more familiar? There are, after all, about a trillion different fusion-themed restaurants all over the globe; this is easily something to be considered here.

In the end, we’re just stoked to see what everyone comes up with!

Related – Check out some more news right now when it comes to MasterChef

What do you most want to see when it comes to MasterChef season 12 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







