Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, August 3?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about two of its sister series in Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD? We absolutely know that there is going to be an interest in all three of these shows, which always try to evolve and give you great content year in and year out.

We’d love to be able to tell you that there is something more coming featuring all three of these shows soon but unfortunately, that is not the case. There is no episode for any of them tonight and instead, you’ll be waiting until until we get to Wednesday, September 21. So is there any news we can give you along the way to serve as somewhat of a silver lining? We’ll do our best here…

First and foremost, remember that production is currently ongoing for all three One Chicago shows, and the cast and crews are hard at work on delivering the best product possible. Making these shows has never been easy, but that has been especially the case ever since the onset of the global health crisis. We know that it has also limited crossovers, but hopefully, we can get a little more news when it comes to those over the course of this fall. For now, we settle for the fact that there is a new addition on Chicago PD this season in Dante Torres, who made a one-episode appearance back in season 9.

So when will you see promos featuring all three of these shows? We do think that it will be at some point either in late August or early September. While these series all have loyal audiences, it never hurts to remind viewers early and often that they are still around. Anything to get the numbers up a little bit higher!

Hopefully, we’ll get to see a sizable chunk of One Chicago stories this fall, prior to all three series going off for a temporary hiatus.

