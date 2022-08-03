American Horror Stories season 2: Bella Thorne in episode 3 cast

Tomorrow is going to bring American Horror Stories season 2 episode 3 to Hulu, and we today have the official cast!

If you look below, you can see everyone appearing in this episode, tentatively called “Drive,” lead by none other than Bella Thorne. It’s honestly a little surprising that she has never appeared on the franchise before, since it seems to be a pretty natural fit for both parties. Of course, her appearing here could set the stage for some more opportunities with the franchise down the road.

Be sure to see our American Horror Stories season 2 premiere review now! If you look below, you can see more of what we thought about how the story kicked off. Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates.

As for the rest of the cast, Anthony de la Torre is making his franchise debut alongside musical artist Billie Bodega and This Is Us / Animal Kingdom alum Austin Woods. The only familiar franchise face appearing in “Drive” is Nico Greetham, who appeared in the ridiculous (but still fun) “The Naughty List” last season alongside part of American Horror Story: Double Feature. In true franchise fashion, there isn’t a whole lot of other information out there about it.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Based on the tweet from the show’s official account alongside the cast list, we tend to think that there’s some sort of road trip that could be at the center of the episode. There is a pretty storied history of horror stories themed around people out on the road, so there is a chance that “Drive” could be something special. However, we’ve also seen enough of this franchise over the years to know that nothing can ever be known for sure about what the writers are going to do.

Related – Check out some more news on American Horror Story season 11, including a potential FX premiere date

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Stories season 2 episode 3 on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back! There are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Going out with us? You won't believe who's on the guest list. FX's American Horror Stories is streaming TOMORROW only on @hulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/EVrmTSlTk7 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 3, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







