Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Taylor’s plans; Nicole’s campaign

Tonight is going to bring us the latest Big Brother 24 episode, but for the sake of this article, we’re looking ahead. To be specific, let’s talk Taylor for a moment and the long-term future.

It’s beyond clear at this point that she is one of the most-popular players outside the house but inside of it, she’s in a very curious spot. She’s had so many close calls and with that comes a sense of resiliency. She’s also getting to the point of the game where she may not be the primary threat to a lot of people, unless they are being totally delusional. (Hi, Daniel!)

Taylor had a good talk both with us and with Brittany today and through those, we learned a few things. She considers Michael, Joseph, and Brittany to be her closest friends in the house, but she also is slightly wary of Michael for not revealing the Po’s Pack alliance until shortly before everyone knew about it. This is clearly a sign that he is playing his own game first and foremost. (Of course, Joseph also still has his own secret alliance in The Pound.) Taylor recognizes that she’ll probably going on the block soon alongside Alyssa & Indy if she does not win Head of Household coming up. Remember, she plans on joining their Festie Bestie team after Nicole is over, provided that the twist continues for a little while.

The dream scenario is, of course, winning Head of Household and taking out Daniel, which could still happen. She also has an epic speech planned for tomorrow, so we hope we actually get to hear it come to fruition.

Other odds and ends

Nicole is still campaigning, and she and Daniel still seem to be of the belief that Kyle is the swing vote for them. There are discussions about telling Daniel and Nicole in advance that she’s coming, which would be an Olympic-level disappointment since we prefer a blindside. We don’t blame Nicole for fighting to save herself; her big problem was everything she’s done the past few weeks. Easily, she and Daniel are a prime example of two people who got way too cocky and ruined whatever bit of a good chance they had in this game.

