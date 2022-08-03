America’s Got Talent cuts Big Brother 24 cast-off Marvin Achi

Today, America’s Got Talent officially announced the 54 people who are going to be a part of the live shows and with that, it ends the saga of one of the more bizarre reality TV stories that we’ve heard about in quite some time.

Remember Marvin Achi? What a messy story this was! Earlier this summer, the super-buff chemical engineer auditioned for the talent show, though his act mostly consisted of him pretending to mix liquids before taking off his shirt and showing off his muscles. Weeks later, he was revealed to be a part of Big Brother 24 … briefly. He was cut from the cast shortly after and replaced with Joseph Abdin. For weeks, there’s been speculation that he may have violated his America’s Got Talent contract or not been upfront with Big Brother about his other reality TV appearances. Now, there are reports from The Sun that he also has an appearance coming up on a Netflix show.

So really, Marvin’s a big of a reality TV mess, and it was confirmed today that he is not a part of the America’s Got Talent top 54. As we mentioned earlier, we’re not altogether shocked since he didn’t have much of an act, and really his audition was mostly a way to get reactions out of the judges. We also can’t imagine the show being that pleased about all of the various other reality TV exploits going on. You can view the participants in the live shows over here, and it includes Golden Buzzer acts from the four judges, host Terry Crews, and also the collective group.

Who is the favorite to win AGT season 17? It’s hard to put it on just one act, but we think country group Chapel Hart has a great chance due to their outstanding audition and how supportive country music fans tend to be of their own. There is also a wild-card act that will be voted on by America.

For now, though, the saga of Marvin cast rest — at least until there’s more reality TV news out there.

Do you think Marvin should have just focused on Big Brother 24 instead of these other shows?

