Yellowjackets season 2: Does the cast know about new additions?

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowjackets season 2, of course we have all sorts of questions about the cast! That’s especially the case when it comes to the new players who could be entering the mix.

At the end of season 1, it was strongly inferred that we are going to be meeting soon the adult version of Lottie, the mysterious character who in the past looked to be well on her way to becoming a cult leader. Is she the mythical Antler Queen? It sure seems that way. There’s also been speculation that we will meet an adult version of Van, who has survived multiple near-death experiences and could end up becoming Lottie’s second-in-command.

As excited as we are to meet some of these people, even the core cast doesn’t know anything about new cast members just yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci make it clear they don’t know too much about anyone else coming on board. Cypress, meanwhile, expressed that she wish she knew and understood more about her character Taissa’s future in general:

…I want to know everything. I sit there, and when I think about the show, I think, “What the f–k are they going to do with this character?” There’s so many different parts to her right now. The dog thing. She’s now a senator. There may be an old love coming back, you know? I’m like, “How are they going to do this?” I just want to know.

We understand fully where Tawny is coming from here; production on season 2 is starting this month, so at least the cast will know more really soon. For us, unfortunately, we’re stuck waiting until either later this year or early 2023 for answers. We hope that you’re patient.

