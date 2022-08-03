Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Pros, cons of one big change

We’re now a few days into August, and of course we find ourselves as eager for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date as ever. Are we going to get it in the near future? We sure hope so, but it all comes down to when Apple TV+ decides to put the news out there.

In the past, we have speculated that early October is the ideal time to launch the Jason Sudeikis comedy, mostly because that would allow them to get all twelve episodes out there before we get to Christmas. However, what if the streaming service decides that they don’t want that? Is there another route that they could take? Here is where we propose something else that they could be thinking about on some level: A viable split-season option.

We don’t think it makes sense for there to be a huge hiatus right in the middle of the season; twelve episodes is too short of an order for it, especially when most of the episodes are between 30 and 45 minutes. however, there is a middle ground here where a short hiatus could work. Let’s say that season 3 premieres in November, and it runs until the midway point of December. From there, season 3 could take a few weeks off and return in January to finish it off.

Would this make sense? Probably. It’s hard to imagine Apple wanting new episodes on the air right in the midst of the holidays, when people are doing other things. However, they also may want to give post-production plenty of time to edit the episodes — hence, not starting the show as early as we want in October. A November start would allow that, and a short hiatus could mean they keep subscribers around a little while longer. It would keep the series relevant for at least a few months, which may be especially important if this turns out to be the end.

Remember, nothing has been decided about the long-term future of Ted Lasso just yet. We have to just be prepared for any possibility.

What do you think about Ted Lasso season 3 potentially premiering in November?

