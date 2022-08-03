Criminal Minds season 16 update: Preparing for filming!

Criminal Minds season 16 is one of the most exciting TV reveals of the year! The one-time CBS show is coming back, only now it will be a Paramount+ exclusive. You are going to see iconic cast members and, presumably, more of the dangerous cases you’ve come to know and love.

For those who do not know, production is right around the corner on new episodes, so why not celebrate with a post from Emily Prentiss herself in Paget Brewster?

If you look below, you can see from Brewster’s Twitter a message that is all about her preparing for an exciting next few months filming the show! As of right now Paramount+ is planning ten episodes for the upcoming season, and we know that with Prentiss already, there will be a conflict with a higher-up at the FBI who of course questions the way that things are being done at the BAU — it wouldn’t be Criminal Minds without some inter-departmental drama, right? We cannot wait to be able to start sharing more updates about the cast and crew on set, and seeing if there are any other familiar faces who are able to return. The only season 15 cast members not coming back are Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney — in the case of the latter, it has to do with his commitments to Amazon’s The Wheel of Time.

There is no premiere date as of yet for the Criminal Minds revival but for us personally, we’re hoping for an early 2023 launch. After all, don’t we all need a little something to look forward to during the long winter months?

