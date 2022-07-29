Criminal Minds season 16 spoilers: A new adversary?

While we know that Criminal Minds season 16 has yet to begin production, isn’t it nice to get a little more news in advance? We tend to think so and with that in mind, we’re here today to discuss one all-important subject: Who some of the foils could be for Emily Prentiss and the team.

To be specific, we are speaking here not so much about an UnSub but rather, someone within the FBI world who could ruffle a few different feathers.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, Prentiss’ role as team leader could come under question by a new deputy director, someone who has their own vision as to operations at the BAU. Sure, we’ve probably seen variations of this story on about 100 different shows at this point but with the right performer playing the part, it can be interesting. It’s also yet another stress put upon the unit given that presumably, they will also still be out in the field chasing down UnSubs from all over the country. That is a big part of what makes this show as it is.

Given that season 16 is running for only 10 episodes, we tend to think that we’re going to see a semi-procedural format similar to the final season. If you remember, that season had a larger storyline with a central villain, but at the same time a few standalone episodes that were a little more classic Criminal Minds in their approach. The truth is that with Paramount+ serving as the series’ new home, there is really an opportunity here for the show to do more or less whatever it wants.

